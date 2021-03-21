Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $692,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,071,000 after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

