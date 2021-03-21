Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $763,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 93,017 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $32.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

