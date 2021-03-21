Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after buying an additional 444,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 234,871 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 200,007 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

