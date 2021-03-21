Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,236,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

