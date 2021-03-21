Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

