Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Director Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Alice Laberge purchased 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,815. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mercer International stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $947.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.