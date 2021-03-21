Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MBIN opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

