Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report sales of $12.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.70 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $52.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.75 billion to $52.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.59 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,558,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,396. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

