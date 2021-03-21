Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $23.00. Merus shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 5,536 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $875.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

