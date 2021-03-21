Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Merus stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

