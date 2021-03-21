MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 74.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $458,557.53 and approximately $36,454.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.87 or 0.00648132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

