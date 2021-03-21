Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $62.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $45.19 on Thursday. Metro has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.