Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 286.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 105,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 77,944 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 129,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $150.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.29 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

