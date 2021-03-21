Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for about $17.38 or 0.00030420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $20.13 million and approximately $96,790.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00460683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00692430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,158,565 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

