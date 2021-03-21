MKM Partners Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $210.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 52-week low of $92.04 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

