MKM Partners Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $83.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

POSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

