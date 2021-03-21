Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $41.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:MODN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. 1,199,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

