Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Reduced by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

