Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,380 VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,285.8% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 90,637 shares in the last quarter.

PPH opened at $69.39 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

