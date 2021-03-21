Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,791,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.