Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $73,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

