Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $80,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 645,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 95,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

