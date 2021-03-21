Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

