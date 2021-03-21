Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

NYSE MCO opened at $287.79 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

