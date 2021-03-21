Morgan Stanley Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.09.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34. Five Below has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

