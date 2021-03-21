Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 59,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,425. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

