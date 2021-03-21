Morgan Stanley Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $103.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of FANG opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

