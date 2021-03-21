Morgan Stanley Raises Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $65.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.60.

CBSH opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,288.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

