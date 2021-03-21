Morgan Stanley Trims The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $90.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.43.

PGR opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,954. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

