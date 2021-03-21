MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.89 ($136.34).

Shares of MOR opened at €77.64 ($91.34) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1 year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of €89.20 and a 200-day moving average of €94.66.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

