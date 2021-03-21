MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of MSA Safety worth $30,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MSA opened at $159.50 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,078,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

