MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.44. MSCI reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $410.36 on Thursday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.