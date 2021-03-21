M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,458 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,419,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $68.83 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.