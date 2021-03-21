M&T Bank Corp Buys 883 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

