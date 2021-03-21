M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,128 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

