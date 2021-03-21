M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 70.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

