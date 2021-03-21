M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,209 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,163,000 after acquiring an additional 606,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

