Multiplier Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,014.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $45.61 million and $87,014.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00459325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00143114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00695183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

