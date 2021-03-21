Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Up 7.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 160,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,652,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

