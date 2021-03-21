MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $399.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 303.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.