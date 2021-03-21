Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MYE opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.