National Bankshares Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$47.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.54.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$39.67 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$43.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

