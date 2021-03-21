Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Sells $35,205.71 in Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Alan G. Dunn sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $35,205.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,328 shares in the company, valued at $886,844.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NAII opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of 209.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

