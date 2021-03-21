Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) vs. HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Head-To-Head Comparison

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HEXO alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HEXO and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 5 7 3 0 1.87 Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $2.89, indicating a potential downside of 60.03%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% Natural Alternatives International 0.40% 0.71% 0.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HEXO and Natural Alternatives International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 14.64 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -7.53 Natural Alternatives International $118.88 million 0.90 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO.

Volatility and Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats HEXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.