Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Navigator were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Navigator by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Navigator by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

