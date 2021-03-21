Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.34% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:NEBC opened at $9.98 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

