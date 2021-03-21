Needham & Company LLC Raises Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target to $55.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $333.54 million, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silicom in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

