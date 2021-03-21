Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 252,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.86. 4,789,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,004. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

