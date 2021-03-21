Needham Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,429 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.18% of Frequency Electronics worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $70,909.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $70,920.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 28,670 shares of company stock valued at $338,268 in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FEIM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 7,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

