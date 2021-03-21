Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 268,500 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 268,500 shares during the period. KVH Industries accounts for 3.0% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of KVH Industries worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the third quarter worth $676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,152. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $235.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $233,811.94. Insiders sold a total of 57,024 shares of company stock worth $722,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

